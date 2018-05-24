PITTSFIELD, Mass. — One of the two Norman Rockwell paintings at the center of a Massachusetts museum's contentious decision to sell 40 works of art has been sold at auction for more than $8 million.
"Blacksmith's Boy — Heel and Toe," also known as "Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop," was sold by Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday for $8.1 million, within the expected $7 million to $10 million range.
Rockwell gave the oil painting to the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield in 1966 as a gift when he was living in nearby Stockbridge.
The decision by the struggling museum to sell 40 works drew widespread condemnation and sparked legal challenges.
Under a deal, another Rockwell painting, "Shuffleton's Barbershop" was sold to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles for an undisclosed price.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.