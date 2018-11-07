MILWAUKEE _ Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $345.9 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.11 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $535.5 million, or $4.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.67 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.85 to $9.25 per share.
Rockwell Automation shares have fallen nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3 percent. The stock has dropped 10 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROK
