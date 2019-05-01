Colorado Rockies (13-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-14, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 10-6 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 57 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 14, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Rockies are 8-10 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. David Dahl leads the team with a mark of .321. The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Jhoulys Chacin recorded his third victory and Jesus Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. German Marquez registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 34 hits and is batting .347. Aguilar is 5-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (left foot contusion), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (lower back).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).