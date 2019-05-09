DENVER — Nolan Arenado homered among his three hits and Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 12-11 on Thursday on a cold, sometimes wintry day at Coors Field.

Arenado reached base five times, starting with his 10th home run. Ian Desmond and Mark Reynolds also homered.

The announced temperature at first pitch was 39 degrees and a steady snow fell in the first inning.

Colorado won despite two home runs and a career-best six RBIs by Giants first baseman Tyler Austin. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the sixth off Bryan Shaw (2-0) to tie the game at eight.

Iannetta put Colorado back in front against reliever Tyler Beede (0-1) in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled off Austin's glove to put the Rockies ahead 11-8.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth and the Giants got two more in the ninth off Wade Davis before he struck out Stephen Volt for his sixth save.

ANGELS 13, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Albert Pujols became the third player with 2,000 career RBIs, hitting a solo homer in the third inning in Los Angeles' rout of Detroit.

Pujols, Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) are the only players to reach the milestone since 1920. Babe Ruth is credited with 1,992 RBIs. Baseball's official records don't count the runs he drove in with Boston from 1914 through 1919.

Ryan Carpenter (0-1) threw Pujols a fastball and the slugger sent the 2-0 pitch deep into the right-field seats.

Angels starter Luke Bard pitched one inning, allowing two hits. Felix Pena (2-1) followed, giving up three hits and striking out seven.

Shohei Ohtani ended his 0-for-7 start with an RBI single in the two-run first. He finished 2 for 4.

Tommy La Stella hit his first of two homers, a two-run shot in the three-run second inning. Kole Calhoun hit a solo homer in the sixth inning.

CUBS 4, MARLINS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo homered and Chicago beat Miami for its 10th win in 11 games.

Bryant sparked a two-run first with his sixth homer in 12 games. Rizzo connected for the sixth time in 11 games with a two-run drive in the fifth against Trevor Richards.

The Cubs overcame another shaky outing by Yu Darvish, who walked six n just four innings. Though he allowed just one run and one hit, only 50 of his 97 pitches were strikes.

Mike Montgomery (1-0) threw three-hit ball over five scoreless innings in his return from a strained lat muscle and the NL Central leading Cubs headed into a weekend series against second-place Milwaukee on a winning note.

The major league-worst Marlins lost for the 10th time in 12 games, and Richards (0-5) remained winless in eight starts. The right-hander gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings.

REDS 3, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Dietrich hit his fifth homer in six games, and Cincinnati snapped a 10-game interleague losing streak with a win over Oakland.

Tanner Roark and three relievers combined on a six-hitter to help the Reds avoid being swept by the A's for the first time since 2004.

Eugenio Suárez homered and doubled twice for the Reds.

Roark (3-1) allowed three hits over six innings and got the A's to hit into a pair of double plays while winning his third consecutive start. Roark walked two and struck out three.

Amir Garrett retired two batters, David Hernandez set down four and Raisel Iglesias pitched through a shaky ninth for his seventh save in nine tries.

A's starter Chris Bassitt (1-1) allowed three runs, walked one and had nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0, 5 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco held Chicago to two hits, Jordan Luplow hit his first two home runs of the season and Cleveland won in a game called after five innings following a rain delay of 2 hours, 34 minutes.

Chicago right fielder Charlie Tilson slipped and fell on the wet grass in the fifth as he camped under a fly ball hit by Francisco Lindor that landed for an RBI double. The play capped a three-run inning and the game was stopped a few minutes later.

Carrasco (3-3) struck out six and didn't walk a batter. He gave up an infield hit to José Abreu in the first before retiring the next nine hitters. Yonder Alonso doubled with two outs in the fourth, but Carrasco struck out James McCann to end an 11-pitch at-bat.

Luplow hit solo homers in the second and fifth off Manny Banuelos (2-2) as Cleveland split the four-game series.