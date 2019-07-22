WASHINGTON — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of inclement weather in the area.
They will now play a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday. The makeup game will begin at 1:05 p.m., followed by the regularly scheduled game at 7:05 p.m.
The game was called about a half-hour prior to the game's scheduled start.
Colorado and Washington will begin the series Tuesday night at Nationals Park.
