Ervin Santana’s impeccable control was a significant reason why he stormed to a 5-0 start. He threw his fastball, slider and changeup wherever he wanted, allowing him to toy with him hitters.

That’s no longer the case, as Santana has battled control problems in recent starts. And it caught up with him on Thursday.

Colorado’s Nolan Arenado jumped on Santana for a first inning home run, and the Rockies kept adding on until they had a 5-1 win over the Twins at Target Field in the first game of a split doubleheader.

The Twins’ club record-tying streak of homering in 16 consecutive games was snapped.

Righthander Jose Berrios is scheduled to start the second game, with is expected to begin at 6:10 p.m.

Santana, coming off a start in Cleveland on Friday in which he threw seven shutout innings despite walking five batters, fell behind hitters from the get-go. He ran the count to 3-2 against Arenado in the first inning then left a belt-high fastball over the plate that was launched into the second deck in left to open the scoring. Santana walked Mark Reynolds before getting Carlos Gonzalez to fly out and end the inning.

The third inning escalated quickly on Santana. He walked the No. 9 hitter, Tony Wolters, to start the inning. Charlie Blackman singled, and the runners were bunted to second and third. Santana fell behind Arenado 2-0 then decided to intentionally walk him.

Santana put a fastball on the inside corner to Reynolds, who hit it just inside the bag at third for a two-run double. Ian Desmond added an RBI single to put the Rockies up 4-0.

An RBI single by Blackmon on the fourth gave Colorado a 5-0 lead. In seven innings, Santana gave up five runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Santana (6-2) settled down, retiring nine of the last 10 batters he faced and pitching seven innings. But the early damage was too much for the Twins to overcome, as they mustered only a sacrifice fly by Brian Dozier in the fifth inning.

It allowed Colorado to win the first two games of the matchup between surprising teams. While the Twins began the day leading the American League Central division, the Rockies topped the NL West.

It’s becoming obvious why the Rockies are off to surprising start. Manager Bud Black knows how to guide a pitching staff. Add the wisdom of bench coach Mike Redmond, a former Twins catcher, and Colorado is forming a capable staff.

One of the pupils, righthander German Marquez, was on the mound in the first game. Blessed with a mid 90s fastball and big breaking curve, Marquez was too much for the Twins to handle.

Marquez gave up two infield hits in the first inning but got Max Kepler to fly out to right and Kennys Vargas to ground out to second to end the inning. That began a run in which Marquez retired 12 of 13 Twins batters. Some grumbled about the balls and strikes called by home plate umpire David Rackley, but Marquez didn’t need that much help to tame the Twins offense. He also ran his scoreless innings streak to 15 before Dozier’s sacrifice fly.

But the Twins did make Marquez work a little bit, as he threw 101 pitches over five innings. He gave up one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.