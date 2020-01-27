– A suspected militia attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad wounded one person late Sunday, officials said, underscoring the growing risks to personnel there amid calls for an end to the American military presence.

Late-night rocket or mortar attacks on Baghdad's Green Zone, home to government buildings and embassies, have become commonplace as the Trump administration increases financial and political pressure on Iran, which backs a number of militias in Iraq.

The strike Sunday marked a rare direct hit inside the U.S. Embassy's heavily fortified compound and was the first in years to apparently wound foreign personnel inside the facility. One mortar shell hit the dining area, while two others landed close by, officials said.

The identity of the wounded individual was not made public Monday, but U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said the person suffered an injury that was not life-threatening and that a small fire was extinguished.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to Cairo, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie Jr., head of U.S. Central Command, said the attack injured one person but that the person has since "returned to duty." Initial reports suggested that the person was a U.S. contractor.

Maj. John Rigsbee, a U.S. military spokesman, said all Defense Department personnel in the compound have been accounted for.

The attack came almost exactly a month after a similar attack killed an American contractor on a military base in northern Iraq, sparking a round of brinkmanship that pushed the U.S. and Iran to the edge of open conflict.

In late December, after the United States launched retaliatory airstrikes on an Iranian-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, its supporters responded with a brief siege of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Days later, President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed one of Iran's top military commanders as he arrived in Baghdad. Tehran hit back with waves of ballistic missiles on a section of Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base housing U.S. troops. At least 34 U.S. service members have since been treated for traumatic brain injuries.

Although tensions have ebbed, Sunday's attack highlighted the threat to U.S. diplomatic and military facilities in Iraq. Rocket attacks on the Green Zone have become a weekly occurrence.