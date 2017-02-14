Rocker John Mellencamp and stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at this year’s Minnesota State Fair, officials announced Tuesday.

Gaffigan takes the grandstand stage on Aug. 26. Tickets are priced at $50 and $60 and go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Mellencamp brings his “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour” to the grandstand on Aug. 29. Tickets are going for $49 and $64. Sales start Feb. 24 at noon.

Tickets for both shows will be available at etix.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849 and at the fairgrounds ticket office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Mellencamp, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, hit the big time in 1979 with “I Need A Lover.” He followed up with top-selling releases “Hurts So Good,” “Jack & Diane,” “Small Town” and a string of others.

Gaffigan has been dubbed the “King of Clean” by the Wall Street Journal. His 2014 Comedy Central special, “Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed,” was the most-watched stand-up comedy special of the year. He also keeps busy with television commercial appearances and has nearly 30 movies to his credit.

John Mellencamp performed at Northrop Auditorium in Minneapolis on February 11, 2015.

The State Fair runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.