LAHINCH, Ireland — Robert Rock narrowly missed a 30-foot putt for eagle that would have given him the second round of 59 in European Tour history.
The Englishman settled for a birdie, a 10-under 60 and first place midway through the third round of the Irish Open.
Rock made 11 birdies, including six straight to close his round. His putt for eagle at the last was from just off the green, and it slid left of the cup .
He was 13 under overall.
