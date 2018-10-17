In a rehearsal space near downtown Los Angeles, five hard-rocking men are getting weird. Out front is Wayne Kramer, formerly of the notorious proto-punk band the MC5 and now a month past 70, slashing at a stars-and-stripes electric guitar.

It's not the same instrument he famously wielded in the 1960s, though.

"No, the original went in the little hole in Wayne's arm," Kramer says, referring to his old drug habit.

The tune, "Starship," is from the MC5's hugely influential 1969 debut "Kick Out the Jams." Kramer is preparing this band of recruits for a 50th-anniversary tour that arrives Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Singer Marcus Durant of Zen Guerrilla is on his knees, blowing into a small flute, as drummer Brendan Canty (of Fugazi) uses mallets to pound a rumbling beat. Right beside them is Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, moving closer to Kramer for a duel of wild, improvisational noise.

Kramer tells them the song — incorporating lyrics from jazzman Sun Ra — aims for a balance "between as much noise as we can make and as little noise as we can make."

Wayne Kramer enjoyed a lighter moment as MC5 rehearsed in June in Los Angeles for the MC50 tour.

"The goal for him is to be in the moment," says Canty, a self-described MC5 fanatic, of working with Kramer. "He's a real jazz-o. You've got to watch him like a hawk."

Political firebrands

The so-called MC50 tour is built around a performance of the "Kick Out the Jams" album, recorded on two feverish nights in October 1968 at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit, hometown to the MC5 (aka the Motor City 5). It introduced the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees' startling fusion of driving rock, free-form eruptions and radical politics.

"We were 19-year-old punks on a meth power trip," Kramer says with a laugh.

In a vivid new memoir, "The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities," he recounts his lifetime as a musician, activist, federal drug prisoner and, late in life, family man. Several chapters are devoted to the birth, rise and collapse of the MC5, beginning with the band's first police riot in 1967.

They were the house band for the radical White Panther Party, and their notoriety in the rock counterculture — including a performance outside the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago as police helicopters hovered — landed the group on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine ahead of the release of "Jams."

There were no big hits but the uncompromising rock of their three albums left a mark. Along with the Velvet Underground, the New York Dolls and Michigan compatriots Iggy Pop and the Stooges, the MC5 was an essential inspiration for generations of adventurous musicians.

The survivor

Kramer is one of only two surviving members (drummer Dennis Thompson is not participating in the tour). For his current band of recruits, its appeal is also rooted in the MC5's fearless confrontation with its political moment.

This tour marks the first musical project for Thayil since the sudden end of Soundgarden in 2017, following the suicide of singer Chris Cornell. Thayil had been inspired by the MC5 as a teenager growing up in suburban Chicago, and when Kramer called, it was an immediate yes.

"The timing was unbelievable," says Thayil, 58. "I told my wife, and she started crying. ... It almost seemed scripted for the situation."

Stepping into the guitar position of the late Fred "Sonic" Smith, Thayil says he learned the complexity hidden within hard rock tunes he once thought were straightforward.

"Wildness is probably one of the most important things about rock 'n' roll: chaos, rebelliousness," adds Thayil. "When people do things within the lines, that's obnoxious. They're missing that point. The MC5 didn't do that."

For Kramer, the thrill of the band's first years was eclipsed by career disappointments and worsening drug habits. Camaraderie turned to resentment and fatigue.

When the band collapsed in 1972, he turned to small-time drug dealing. In 1974, he was busted and sentenced to prison in Lexington, Ky.

Looking back, he sees his 2 ½ years there as saving his life.

Kramer, left, in the MC5’s heyday.

"To be pulled out of that world and eating three meals a day, working out and getting good rest, that went some distance to saving my liver and other internal organs."

He spent his downtime practicing guitar, which accelerated with the arrival of a new prisoner — bebop trumpeter Red Rodney, veteran of the Charlie Parker Quintet.

"He was a mentor for me — not only in music but in life in general," Kramer says. "I'd struggled with alcohol and drug dependency. So did he. I got to see through Red where this could lead. This was Red's third or fourth trip back to prison. I wasn't too sure that's what I wanted to do."

Kramer's last album, 2014's "Lexington," was a straight-ahead jazz recording (it reached No. 6 on Billboard's jazz chart) inspired by his stay at the prison he now jokingly calls "My old Kentucky home."

Bringing guitars to prisons

Years later, his prison experience led Kramer to "ethical action" as the force behind the U.S. branch of Jail Guitar Doors, a program to bring guitars into prisons.

The program, which originated in Britain, is named after a song by the Clash that Kramer discovered was partly about him, with the lyrics: "Let me tell you 'bout Wayne and his deals of cocaine/ A little more every day ... Then the DEA locked him away."

Through his efforts, the program has donated guitars to more than 60 American prisons and jails. Kramer and a crew of volunteers lead frequent songwriting workshops and have brought in well-known musicians to visit and perform, including Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Chuck D. of Public Enemy.

MC50 With: The Detroit Cobras. When: 8 p.m. Tue. Where: Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls. Tickets: $35.50-$40. 1-800-653-8000 or ticketmaster.com.

"You give me $500 and I can take a half-dozen guitars into a prison. That's real," he says. "Those guitars are in somebody's hands. They feel better that day about themselves and the world they live in because they played guitar."

This tour arrives at a moment of special significance for the guitarist, who makes his living now as a composer for film and TV. His life changed in 2013 when he and his wife, Margaret Saadi Kramer, adopted a baby boy, Francis.

Reigniting the music of the MC5 is only an exhilarating side trip to life as a parent, which he calls "the central issue in my life." But at that tour's first show in Denmark, the reasons for doing it were never clearer.

"Everyone is playing this material so well. The MC5 never sounded this good," he says with a laugh, recognizing that half the crowd probably had never heard of the MC5. "They hung through the whole thing and gave us a tremendous cheer at the end. It was gratifying."