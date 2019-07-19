JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Courthouse was closed for the day after a chemical incident.
The sheriff's office says a facilities management worker was mixing chemicals to treat water for the building's air cooling system at about 8:30 a.m. Friday when the fire alarm activated.
Deputies began evacuating people and the Janesville Fire Department's hazardous materials team responded. The building was closed about an hour later.
A worker exposed to the chemical cloud was taken to the hospital and one deputy was treated at the scene and released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US judge denies bail for ex-Peruvian president Toledo
A U.S. judge on Friday denied bail for former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and pointed out officials found a suitcase with $40,000 in cash during his arrest.
National
Verse averse: State poet laureate pick nixed after criticism
There are poetry slams, and then there are slammed poets.
National
Sandra Day O'Connor's Arizona home makes National Register
Before she was hearing cases on the U.S. Supreme Court, former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was bringing people together in her historic Arizona home.
National
'Go back'? Omar and the squad are building strength at home
President Donald Trump can tell Rep. Ilhan Omar to "go back" to Somalia all he wants. All indications suggest she's not going anywhere.
National
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, President Donald Trump said Friday he is trying to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been held in police custody in Sweden for weeks.