ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police in Rochester say the person who shot and killed a man at a mobile home park apparently had targeted his victim.

KTTC-TV reports the shooting at Bob's Trailer Court happened about 4 a.m. Monday. Police say a man in his 30s responded to a knock on his door and was shot in the face. Another person in the trailer was awakened by the gunshot and called 911.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified. Police are looking for a suspect. Investigators are securing a warrant to search the trailer home.