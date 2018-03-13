A man was fatally shot and found dead on a sidewalk near his Rochester home, and police suspect the man may have been targeted for robbery.

Three men, ages 23 to 25 and all from Rochester, were arrested in connection with the killing Monday night.

“Robbery is being explored as a possible motive,” Capt. John Sherwin said early Tuesday. “The exact circumstances preceding this incident remain unknown. However, there does not appear to be a prior connection or relationship between the victim and suspects.”

Police were alerted to shots being fired and a man down on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court NW. shortly before 9 p.m., Sherwin said.

Officers saw that Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, 40, was shot in the chest and had no pulse and was not breathing, according to Sherwin.

Emergency responders began lifesaving efforts and declared him dead about 15 minutes later.

Sherwin said surveillance video in the area led officers to an apartment in that same block, and the suspects were soon located and jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.