A man apprehended by police Wednesday night outside a Rochester grocery store got into a struggle with officers, and he died at the scene, authorities said.

The altercation occurred outside the Cub Foods store in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue SE. after the man was pulled over in his pickup truck during a traffic stop.

“Once the vehicle was finally stopped, a physical struggle immediately ensued,” Police Chief Jim Franklin told KTTC-TV. “Once the individual was apprehended, he was unresponsive.”

Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for an ambulance, the chief continued.

“Unfortunately, those lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful,” Franklin said.

Police have yet to offer specifics on what led to the traffic stop or what means the officers used in apprehending the man, whose identity has yet to be released.

Further investigation is now in the hands of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.