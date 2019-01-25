Forward Matthew Hurt of Rochester John Marshall was picked Thursday for the McDonald’s All-America Game to be played March 27 in Atlanta. He will be one of 12 players on the West team and the only one still undecided on a college.

The 6 p.m. game will be televised by ESPN2.

The 6-9 Hurt, ranked as the nation’s No. 7 prep player by 247Sports, is averaging 36.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the 8-5 Rockets.

Fowles ruled fit

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles said on a team podcast posted Wednesday that she was recently cleared for practice and is 100 percent healthy.

She played through pain with a ruptured ulnar collateral ligament in her left elbow last season. Fowles, the 2017 WNBA MVP, still averaged 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game last season.

U women at Ohio State

The No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey team will play at No. 7 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday. Minnesota (22-3-1, 12-3-1 WCHA) is coming off a split with No. 1 Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes (15-9, 9-7), who were swept by Minnesota Duluth last weekend, and the Gophers split a series at Ridder Arena earlier this season. Minnesota won the first game 3-0, lost the second 3-2.

Etc.

• University of Minnesota athletics announced it will offer free admission to all regular-season home events to federal employees, based on availability, until the government shutdown ends. Any federal employee who presents a valid government ID at the Gopher Athletics Ticket Office will receivefree admission, as will his or her guest.

• For the second straight week, Bowen Becker and Max McHugh of the Gophers were named Big Ten swimmer and freshman of the week, respectively, after strong performances against Southern Cal. Bowen won the 50 and 100 freestyles in 18.89 and 44.22 seconds. McHugh won the 200 breaststroke in 1:58.30.