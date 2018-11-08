Vikings rookie running back Roc Thomas cleared waivers Thursday and was added to the team’s practice squad.
Thomas was waived when the Vikings claimed Detroit running back Ameer Abdullah on Wednesday.
Thomas, a rookie from Jacksonville State, had a strong preseason after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played in five regular season games, gaining 30 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 21 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 20 yards.
To make room, the Vikings released guard Landon Turner from the practice squad.
