In the heart of Boston, Tufts Medical Center treats scores of health conditions, from administering measles vaccines for children to pioneering next-generation tools that can eradicate the rarest of cancers.

But doctors, administrators and other staff struggled to contain a much different kind of epidemic one April morning last year: a wave of thousands of robocalls that spread, like a virus, from one phone line to the next, disrupting communications for hours to come.

For most Americans, such robocalls represent an unavoidable digital-age nuisance. For hospitals, though, the calls amount to a literal life-or-death challenge, one that increasingly is threatening doctors and patients in a setting where every second can count.

At Tufts Medical Center, administrators registered more than 4,500 calls between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on April 30, 2018, said Taylor Lehmann, the chief information security officer. Many of the messages seemed to be the same: Speaking in Mandarin, an unknown voice threatened deportation unless the person who picked up the phone provided personal information.

Such calls are common scams that seek to swindle vulnerable foreigners, who may surrender their private data out of fear their families and homes are at risk. Officials at Tufts, which is situated amid Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood, couldn’t block the calls through their telecom carrier, Windstream. “There’s nothing we could do,” Lehmann said Windstream told them.

Administrators at other hospitals, cancer centers and medical research organizations around the country share Tufts’ robocall concerns. They fret that the problem has worsened and that regulators and phone companies have been too slow to help. And they fear that robocallers could eventually outmatch their best efforts to keep hospital phone lines free during emergencies, creating the conditions for a potential health crisis. “Imagine a scenario when our phone system doesn’t keep up,” Lehmann said.

This May alone, robocallers rang Americans’ smartphones an estimated 4.7 billion times, said YouMail.

Telecom providers say they are working to implement new technologies that would label a call that’s likely to be spam, but widespread implementation is many months away.

In the meantime, hospital leaders have labored to train staff and warn them of potential fraud. Recently, their workers have been targeted by scammers who seek to steal information perhaps in an attempt to obtain drugs illegally, Lehmann said.

“These disruptions,” he said, “add up to being a big deal.”