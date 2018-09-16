INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has vowed to return to a race car following injuries in a crash at Pocono Raceway.
Wickens posted to social media from his bed in an Indianapolis rehabilitation center. The Canadian is wearing braces around his neck and torso, and a cast on his right wrist.
Wickens' car sailed into the fence at Pocono on Aug. 19 and he suffered a thoracic spinal fracture, spinal cord injury, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, fractures in both hands, a fractured right forearm, a fractured elbow, four fractured ribs and a pulmonary contusion.
The extent of his spinal cord injury has not been determined.
In his post, Wickens said: "I'm in rehab now, trying to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible, but I don't know what the future holds for me. It's going to be a very long road to recovery. All I can say is I'm going to work as hard as possible, train as hard as possible, to make sure I'm back in a race car as quickly as possible."
