– Soon after the special counsel’s office opened in 2017, some aides noticed that Robert Mueller kept noticeably shorter hours than he had as FBI director, when he showed up at the bureau daily at 6 a.m. and often worked nights.

He seemed to cede substantial responsibility to his top deputies, including Aaron Zebley, who managed day-to-day operations and often reported on the investigation’s progress up the chain in the Justice Department. As negotiations with President Donald Trump’s lawyers about interviewing him dragged on, for example, Mueller took part less and less, according to people familiar with how the office worked.

That hands-off style was on display Wednesday when Mueller testified for about seven hours before two House committees. Once famous for his laserlike focus, Mueller, who will turn 75 next month, seemed hesitant about the facts in his own 448-page report. He struggled at one point to come up with the word “conspiracy.”

“He didn’t have the fight in him that he used to have,” said Glenn Kirschner, who worked with Mueller as a homicide prosecutor in the mid-1990s.

Mueller delivered a stronger performance in the afternoon, when the questioning focused on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election instead of whether the president had obstructed justice, noted John Pistole, a former deputy FBI director. Still, Pistole acknowledged, he was not “as precise as he was in his dozens of previous appearances as director.”

For Mueller’s many Democratic and Republican fans, who revere his long, scandal-free record of public service, the testimony was sometimes painful to watch.

“This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years. And he does not appear as sharp as he was then,” David Axelrod, a former White House strategist, wrote on Twitter.

Over the years, aides marveled to reporters about how Mueller managed to simultaneously grasp details and stay focused on the big picture. In 88 previous appearances before Congress, he studiously managed to avoid political fights while keeping overly inquisitive members at bay in exchanges that have become famous for how little he managed to say.

Mueller hewed to that pattern with House members Wednesday, brusquely dismissing some questions out of hand and refusing to engage when they tried to bait him into delivering conclusions beyond those in his report.

Nonetheless, he was unmistakably shaky. Roughly 15 times, he asked for a question to be repeated. He repeatedly said, “If it’s from the report, yes, I support it” — a line that seemed to suggest that he did not know what the report actually said.

Trump lost no time proclaiming that Mueller was out of touch with his own inquiry. “He didn’t even know what was going on,” the president declared just hours after Mueller testified. “I think Robert Mueller did a horrible job both today and with respect to the investigation,” he declared.