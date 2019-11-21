Robert Morris (1-4) vs. Marquette (2-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Marquette look to bounce back from losses. Robert Morris fell 70-56 at Toledo on Saturday. Marquette lost 77-61 to Wisconsin on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Marquette's Markus Howard has averaged 24.7 points while Koby McEwen has put up 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Colonials, Josh Williams has averaged 12.6 points while AJ Bramah has put up seven points and 8.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 48 over the last five games. He's also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all NEC teams. The Colonials have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.