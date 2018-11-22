ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Robert Kubica will make his return to Formula One next year with the Williams team.
It completes a remarkable comeback for Kubica, rated as one of the quickest in F1 before a gruesome rally accident in 2011 left him needing seven hours of surgery on a partially severed right hand.
The 33-year-old Polish driver impressed in testing for Williams last year and was a reserve and development driver this year. One of the main questions regarding his return was whether Kubica's fragile right arm could handle the strain of a heavy car.
Kubica says "being back on the F1 grid next season will be one of the greatest achievements of my life," adding, "It has been a long road to get to this point."
He earned 12 podium finishes in F1 from 2006-10 — claiming his first pole position and victory in 2008 — and was considered among the sport's brightest talents.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.