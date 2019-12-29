Criminals bent on robbery struck minutes apart near University of Minnesota athletic facilities during the day over the weekend, school officials said.

The first crime occurred about 3:25 p.m. Saturday in what authorities are calling an attempted robbery at 6th Street and 15th Avenue SE., according to a university safety alert. That intersection is steps away from training facilities and the University of Minnesota athletes village.

Roughly 10 minutes later and four blocks to the southeast, a robbery occurred at Mariucci Arena, where fans were filing in ahead of a college hockey doubleheader. The suspects got away in a dark SUV, the alert said.

Two teenage males associated with a dark SUV were described as suspects.

Otherwise, details from school officials have been scant. There’s no word on whether anyone was hurt during either crime, and more detailed descriptions of the suspects have yet to be released.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call campus police at 612-624-2677 or walk into the Transportation and Safety Building lobby at 511 SE. Washington Av.