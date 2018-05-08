ST. LOUIS — A robber has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the stray-bullet killing of a homeless bystander on a mass-transit platform near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 20-year-old Marvin Anthony Burt Jr. was sentenced Monday for involuntary manslaughter, attempted robbery, second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
Police say a gun went off in March 2017 as Burt and another man, Warren Whitehead, were robbing two men inside a MetroLink train. Mac Payne was outside the train on the Busch Stadium MetroLink stop when he was shot in the chest.
Police say that Burt pistol-whipped a 29-year-old man in the face during the robbery, while Whitehead demanded money from the victim's 51-year-old father. Whitehead is awaiting trial.
