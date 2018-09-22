KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least eight children have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in northern Faryab province.
Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says six other kids were wounded in the blast that took place late Friday afternoon in Shirin Tagab district.
Yuresh says that according to a hospital report, two of the wounded kids are in critical condition. All of the children are between 5 and 12 years of age and were playing when the bomb exploded, he added.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Yuresh blamed Taliban insurgents who usually plant roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces in different part of the province.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iranian news agency: 20 wounded in military parade attack
Gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwest Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday, wounding 20 people, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.
World
The Latest: Iranian news agency: 20 wounded in parade attack
The Latest on attack on Iranian military parade(all times local):
World
Pope begins Baltics pilgrimage as Russia threat looms large
Russia will be the elephant in the room as Pope Francis begins a four-day visit to the Baltics amid renewed alarm about Moscow's intentions in the region it has twice occupied.
World
Roadside bombing kills 8 children in northern Afghanistan
An Afghan official says at least eight children have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in northern Faryab province.
World
Hong Kong opens high-speed rail link with mainland China
Hong Kong on Saturday opened a new high-speed rail link to inland China that will vastly decrease travel times but also raises concerns about Beijing's creeping influence over the semi-autonomous Chinese region.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.