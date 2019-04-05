What’s happening: A guide to Friday’s Final Four events

The teams are here, the stadium is ready and fans are pouring into the Twin Cities. Here’s a roundup of the day’s Final Four news and events for locals and visitors alike.

Three things to do today Final Four Fan Fest kicks off: Doors open at 11 a.m. at Minneapolis Convention Center, with an assortment of family-friendly activities scheduled, including a chicken wing sampling from Buffalo Wild Wings, several autograph sessions and a 4 p.m. pep rally. Free admission for kids 12 and under. Watch the teams practice at U.S. Bank Stadium: The stadium will open its doors at 10 a.m. so fans can watch all four teams practice, grab some autographs and take in the Reese’s College All-Star Game at 3:35 p.m. Free. Tailgate on Nicollet Mall! OK, so maybe the organizers’ spelling wasn’t the best, but the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Party features food, games and a giant Ferris wheel, as well as free concerts. The free event begins at 4 p.m. on Nicollet Mall between S. 8th and 12th streets and continues through Monday.