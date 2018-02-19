Ice and snow, take it slow. That’s the advice from the National Weather Service for motorists and pedestrians as a wintry mess of precipitation fell across southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin Monday morning.

Roads and sidewalks were fast glazing over as the light misty mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow fell across the metro area, instantly freezing to anything it falls on. Across central Minnesota, snow accumulated.

“First five mins of precip to hit my windshield left a layer of instant ice,” said Twin Cities cabdriver Chey Eisenman in a tweet. “One can of de-icer might not be enough today.”

Up to a quarter-inch of ice could accumulate on sidewalks, trees, power lines and roads across the metro area and as much as a half-inch was possible in southeastern Minnesota as a weather system slowly churns its way across the state. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday as precipitation could last most of Monday and into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Motorists should be prepared for slick conditions and reduced visibilities at times, the weather service said.

That was playing out across the Twin Cities Monday morning, even on a day with lighter traffic levels as many schools and government offices were closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday. At 11:30 a.m., MnDOT reported more than a dozen crashes on metro area freeways, including one blocking two lanes on westbound I-94 between Radio Drive and the busy I-94/I-694/I-494 interchange in Woodbury.

Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map

“Areas of ice glazing have been reported,” the weather service said. .

Conditions were deteriorating rapidly across much of south central Minnesota where roads were snow and ice covered in an area from New Prague west to Redwood Falls and south to the Iowa border, including Mankato, Albert Lea, Windom, Fairmont Jackson and New Ulm. Roads were partly covered in the metro area and in cities such as Red Wing, Northfield, Rochester, Austin and Winona, MnDOT said.

“Freezing drizzle is causing partially to completely ice-covered roads in southern MN this morning,” MnDOT said. “If you must travel, use extreme caution with the icy conditions.”

There will be a better chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches could fall in the metro area and 4 to 6 inches along a line from Montevideo to Cambridge the weather service said.

High temperatures will remain in the 20s Monday through Thursday and moderate to the low 30s by Friday and Saturday. Another chance of snow arrives Thursday with rain, snow or both on Saturday, the weather service said.