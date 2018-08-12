PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a collision between a bus and a truck has left five members of the security forces dead and 12 injured.
Police official Naimatullah Khan says the collision took place on Sunday in the country's northwest, in the Dara Zinda area. It's about 250 kilometers, or 156 miles, south of the city of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Khan says the injured men, from the border police force and the paramilitary Frontier Corps, were taken to a military hospital in the area.
Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan because of bad road infrastructure, poor safety standards and widespread disregard for traffic rules.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Blast in northern Syria kills at least 18; cause unclear
Syrian opposition activists say an explosion in the country's north has killed at least 18 people and wounded many others. The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known.
World
4 Jordanian troops, 3 suspected militants dead in clash
Jordanian search teams pulled the bodies of three suspected militants from the rubble of their hideout, a government official said Sunday, hours after assailants opened fire and set off explosions that killed four members of the security forces trying to storm the building.
World
The Latest: Death toll for Jordan troops in clash rises to 4
The Latest on developments in Jordan after a deadly shootout between Jordanian forces, suspected militants (all times local):
World
Malians vote in presidential runoff amid security concerns
Malians are voting in a presidential runoff election between incumbent Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and opposition leader Soumaila Cisse.
World
Road accident kills 5 members of Pakistani security forces
Pakistani police say a collision between a bus and a truck has left five members of the security forces dead and 12 injured.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.