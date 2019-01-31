Director Peter Jackson is upfront about what audiences should not expect from his unconventional World War I documentary "They Shall Not Grow Old."

The director of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies has made it clear that this is a film made by a non-historian for non-historians. There are no dates, names or locations. Nor are there any talking heads, historians or politicians.

It's just images of the war and the voices of those who were there, telling their own stories.

The movie originally was scheduled for only selected screenings, but the audience response was so strong that it's now going into general release. And deservedly so. It is riveting — an immersive, haunting and often transcendent experience that's unlike anything you've ever seen before.

That's because Jackson has done something we haven't seen before. He has restored, colorized and added 3-D depth to century-year-old footage depicting everything from basic training to the trenches.

The WWI documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old.”

Although there are many smiles as the soldiers, some as young as 15 and 16, look upon the camera that's filming them, the film does not spare the harrowing stuff. We watch as soldiers strip off their shoes and socks to reveal gangrene. We see dead bodies piled on top of one another, a hand sticking out of the mud, bare-bottomed soldiers trying to relieve themselves in a makeshift, and quite public, toilet. The mechanics of a cannon are downright hypnotic. The 3-D effects make you feel as if you've been transported to another world, and this isn't even taking into account the voices.

The footage came from the archives of Britain's Imperial War Museum. The narration comes from hundreds of hours of the museum's and BBC interviews recorded 40 years after the war, when most of the speakers were in their 60s.

We never learn who is talking, and the voices change quite frequently. But somehow, with all this somewhat random collection of anecdotes and footage, Jackson and his team give what is perhaps the most honest collective account of the Great War that's ever been committed to film.

The soldiers talk about lying about their ages in order to enlist, the rigors of basic training, the logistical difficulties of having one uniform for the entire war and the pain of the army-issued boots, many of which didn't fit.

They also talk about the unique camaraderie in the trenches as somewhat fleeting, which struck me as something I hadn't heard before in all the band of brothers narratives that have come before. And they recalled what it was like when the person next to them was suddenly killed, and the weariness and apathy both they and the Germans seemed to feel as the war stretched on and everyone just wanted to go home.

But, the big gut-punch is yet to come. That's when they begin to describe what it was like to re-enter civilian life after the war: No one cared about what they had been through. And no one wanted to talk about the war — which might be why they kept it bottled up for four decades. The veterans were considered a nuisance and a burden.

While "They Shall Not Grow Old" might not be a conventional history lesson, it is a necessary and utterly urgent one, and it's framed by the astonishing technology that's on display.