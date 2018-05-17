St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter ordered the temporary shutdown of the RiverCentre parking ramp, after a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling and damaged a parked car Wednesday evening.

No one was injured, and the affected area was immediately closed following the incident, according to the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections.

“This incident underscores the critical condition the ramp is in, and the urgency with which we need to build a new ramp to serve the 2.1 million visitors it serves each year,” Carter said in a statement.

The shutdown comes just as Carter and other St. Paul leaders have mounted a public campaign this week for $58 million in state funds to help demolish and rebuild the 48-year-old parking ramp. The city planned to match that amount to cover the $116 million cost of a new ramp, which is perched on the bluff across from the RiverCentre.

After conducting a study of the ramp’s condition in 2015, city engineers said it’ll need to be rebuilt by 2020. The study found structural deficiencies, as well as issues associated with the ramp’s design — it doesn’t have sloped floors for drainage, for example, and most of its mechanical, electrical and operational systems are original or in poor condition.

The chunk of concrete that fell Wednesday measured 3 feet by 2 feet, the city said.

Fallen chunk of concrete forced the closure of the RiverCentre parking ramp.

“The City of St. Paul has determined that further assessment of the RiverCentre Ramp is in the best interest of our residents,” said Ricardo Cervantes, director for the Department of Safety and Inspections, in a statement. “While the City has performed monthly inspections and maintenance of the ramp, this temporary closure will allow us to conduct a more comprehensive study to mitigate incidents like this in the future.”