A St. Cloud State University student remains missing since early Saturday, when he turned up on video surveillance walking downtown, authorities said.

Jesse A. Dady, 21, was the subject of an extensive search by fire and police personnel Sunday, navigating the Mississippi River and scanning the shoreline.

So far, police are saying the disappearance of the Princeton, Minn., native is not the work of foul play.

The video footage showed the college junior walking alone about 1:30 a.m. northbound on 5th Avenue N. and crossing 1st Street N. just east of 5th and less than two blocks from the river. Police searched that part of the city and came away with nothing.

Dady is described as white, about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blaze orange hat, gray jacket and bluejeans.

Anyone with information about Dady’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 1-320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-320-255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org or by text. Enter 274637 (“Crimes”) start the text with TRITIP. The enter a space before the information.