Across southern Minnesota, surging water levels have prompted flood warnings on at least eight river crossings from New Ulm to Savage.

In Chaska, the Hwy. 41 bridge over the Minnesota River is expected to close next week for the first time in four years. As of Friday, the river had surpassed its 25-foot flood stage, submerging low-lying areas and some roads.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen projected that the river will continue rising to nearly 30 feet by Wednesday morning. Severe flooding like that would close the Hwy. 41 bridge, one of the south metro’s busiest river crossings, along with another bridge at Scott County Road 9 and Jonathan Carver Parkway.

Motorists will be redirected onto the flood-resistant Hwy. 101 bridge that connects Shakopee and Chaska, one of the few available river crossings during those conditions.

Meanwhile, a rising Mississippi River sparked action by St. Paul officials, who plan to close Water Street starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Water Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Hwy. 13 and Plato Boulevard as a preventive action, St. Paul Public Works Director Kathy Lantry said. Access to the Pool and Yacht Club and Harriet Island remain open to visitors at this time, officials announced Friday.

The Mississippi is currently measured at a level of 11 feet, which is not considered flood stage.

For more information and updates, visit stpaul.gov.

Staff writers Liz Sawyer and James Walsh contributed to this report.