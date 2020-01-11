Three of the four NFL divisional games this weekend have a point spread of seven or more points. The Ravens and Chiefs are favored by 9½ points over the Titans and Texans, respectively, while the 49ers are favored by seven over the Vikings. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, 24 road teams have won as underdogs of seven or more points in the divisional round. Here they are:
1996: Jaguars 30, Steelers (-12½) 27
1987: Vikings 36, 49ers (-11) 24
2007: Chargers 28, Colts (-11) 24
2008: Cardinals 33, Panthers (-10) 13
1995: Packers 27, 49ers (-9½) 17
2010: Jets 28, Patriots (-9½) 21
1984: Bears 23, Redskins (-9) 19
2009: Jets 17, Chargers (-9) 14
2012: Ravens 38, Broncos (-9) 35
1979: Rams 21, Cowboys (-8½) 19
2005: Steelers 21, Colts (-8½) 18
1975: Cowboys 17, Vikings (-8) 14
1977: Vikings 14, Rams (-8) 7
1979: Oilers 17, Chargers (-8) 14
1983: Seahawks 27, Dolphins (-8) 20
1995: Colts 10, Chiefs (-8) 7
2011: Giants 37, Packers (-8) 20
1970: 49ers 17, Vikings (-7) 14
1986: Redskins 27, Bears (-7) 13
1993: Chiefs 28, Oilers (-7) 20
2003: Panthers 29, Rams (-7) 23
2007: Giants 21, Cowboys (-7) 17
2014: Colts 24, Broncos (-7) 13
2017: Jaguars 45, Steelers (-7) 42