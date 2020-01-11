Three of the four NFL divisional games this weekend have a point spread of seven or more points. The Ravens and Chiefs are favored by 9½ points over the Titans and Texans, respectively, while the 49ers are favored by seven over the Vikings. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, 24 road teams have won as underdogs of seven or more points in the divisional round. Here they are:

1996: Jaguars 30, Steelers (-12½) 27

1987: Vikings 36, 49ers (-11) 24

2007: Chargers 28, Colts (-11) 24

2008: Cardinals 33, Panthers (-10) 13

1995: Packers 27, 49ers (-9½) 17

2010: Jets 28, Patriots (-9½) 21

1984: Bears 23, Redskins (-9) 19

2009: Jets 17, Chargers (-9) 14

2012: Ravens 38, Broncos (-9) 35

1979: Rams 21, Cowboys (-8½) 19

2005: Steelers 21, Colts (-8½) 18

1975: Cowboys 17, Vikings (-8) 14

1977: Vikings 14, Rams (-8) 7

1979: Oilers 17, Chargers (-8) 14

1983: Seahawks 27, Dolphins (-8) 20

1995: Colts 10, Chiefs (-8) 7

2011: Giants 37, Packers (-8) 20

1970: 49ers 17, Vikings (-7) 14

1986: Redskins 27, Bears (-7) 13

1993: Chiefs 28, Oilers (-7) 20

2003: Panthers 29, Rams (-7) 23

2007: Giants 21, Cowboys (-7) 17

2014: Colts 24, Broncos (-7) 13

2017: Jaguars 45, Steelers (-7) 42