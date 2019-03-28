RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio de Janeiro civil police arrested four suspects in the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl that was filmed and posted to social media during Carnival celebrations earlier this month, authorities said.

The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday and two more were arrested Thursday morning in the Rio de Janeiro satellite city of Itaguai, where the crime occurred. A fourth suspect turned himself in Thursday evening at the civil police department with a lawyer.

Civil police said in a statement the suspects are four of "around 11 men" who were seen in the video footage of the gang rape.

The 12-year-old girl went to a party where she was forced to drink alcohol and undress, according to police. She was then taken to an abandoned house and raped by the 11 men, who police say are drug traffickers.

In 2017, over 60,000 rapes were reported in Brazil, an average of one rape every 10 minutes -- a statistic experts say is likely much higher, as many rapes go unreported. Feminist groups have criticized "machista" attitudes toward rape. A 2016 study done by the Institute of Applied Economics found that 59 percent of respondents agree partially or fully with the statement, "if women knew how to behave, there would be less rape."

Renata Souza, a Rio de Janeiro state deputy, criticized those who blame the victim and called for action to combat the rampant violence against women.

"Before anyone has the nerve to say it, it wasn't her fault!" she tweeted. "Violence against women needs to be addressed with urgency. The state is negligent."