ELON, N.C. — Grant Riller had 30 points as Charleston defeated Elon 73-65 on Thursday night.

Riller converted all 11 of his foul shots and added seven rebounds.

Brevin Galloway had 12 points for Charleston (11-6, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth straight victory. Sam Miller added seven rebounds.

Marcus Sheffield II had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-13, 0-4), who have now lost six games in a row. Simon Wright added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Charleston faces William & Mary on the road on Saturday. Elon takes on UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday.