CHARLESTON, S.C. — Grant Riller had 18 points as College of Charleston defeated South Carolina State 73-61 on Saturday.

Jaylen McManus had 13 points for College of Charleston (6-6). Brevin Galloway added five steals.

Damani Applewhite had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-7). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points and Zacchaeus Sellers had six rebounds.

College of Charleston plays Drexel on the road next Saturday. South Carolina State takes on Jacksonville on the road next Monday.