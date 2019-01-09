EVANSVILLE, Ind. — K.J. Riley scored 15 points and made seven assists as Evansville defeated Loyola-Chicago 67-48 Tuesday night, holding the Ramblers to 37-percent shooting and a single 3-point basket.
Evansville, meanwhile, was shooting at a 53-percent clip, finishing at 27 of 51 from the floor with eight 3-pointers in 19 tries from behind the arc.
Riley scored on 6-of-9 shooting, Hill went 5 for 7, including 3 of 4 from distance. Marty Hill and Shea Feehan added 13 points each for Evansville (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference).
The Purple Aces had a 32-20 advantage at the half, led by as many as 25 after the break and weren't threatened. Evansville made 17 assists on 27 made baskets and outrebounded Loyola-Chicago 36-27.
Marques Townes scored 14 points and Franklin Agunanne 13 for the Ramblers (9-7, 2-1), who had been on the verge of their first 3-0 start in MVC play since 2001-02.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.