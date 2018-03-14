MEXICO CITY — A Mexican human rights group says a Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to 63 years in prison for abusing a boy.
The Action Group for Human Rights and Social Justice said Tuesdays the conviction and prison sentence for Carlos Lopez Valdes is the first against a priest in Mexico City. He would only have to serve 40 years, the maximum sentence applicable in Mexico City.
The Mexico City court system and prosecutors' office do not normally announce or confirm such sentences.
The 72-year-old priest had been arrested about 1 ½ years ago. The man who filed the abuse complaint said it took years to convince prosecutors to file charges and ask for an arrest warrant.
