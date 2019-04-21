– Just hours after British police dragged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange out of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, police in Ecuador made an arrest they suggested was related and involved the nation's security.

But in the days since, the arrest has drawn a wave of protest from human rights activists and digital security advocates who say there is no evidence yet of a crime — only that of guilt by association.

The man arrested, Ola Bini, a Swedish cybersecurity expert and digital privacy advocate, was detained April 11 on charges that he had attacked computer systems in the country.

As evidence, prosecutors pointed to the laptops, iPads, iPods, encrypted USB sticks and credit cards they found when they searched Bini's home and possessions. They noted that Bini traveled often and had spent more than $230,000 in internet services over the past five years.

Ecuador's officials particularly cited Bini's contacts with Assange, who faces extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to hack a U.S. government computer to obtain national security information.

Last week, President Lenin Moreno of Ecuador said that Bini was one of "many hackers" who had visited Assange at the country's embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder had sought refuge. "Probably to receive instructions," Moreno added.

But as news of the detention has spread, human rights and digital security advocates have begun to question the grounds for the detention, arguing that Bini, 36, worked to prevent illegal access to private information.

Amnesty International and Article 19, an organization that defends free speech, have raised concerns about the arrest.

Bini "is a highly respected expert in digital security and cryptography and is recognized for major contributions in the field," Article 19 said in a statement. David Kaye, the United Nations' special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said that nothing revealed so far connects Bini to any crime.

Danny O'Brien, the international director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said Bini's work had helped build a safer internet. The evidence that Ecuadorean authorities presented was simply "the sort equipment you have when you work in those sort of projects," he said.

"People contributing their free time to protect internet users have their skills and their lifestyle used against them," O'Brien said, a point of recurring concern among human rights advocates.

Bini was arrested at the international airport in Quito, Ecuador's capital, on his way to Japan to take part in a martial arts program, said his girlfriend, Sofia Celi. Later, government officials went on television to applaud the arrest — and mention his visits to Assange.

Bini's lawyers say the detention is unlawful. They say he was denied access to lawyers for 17 hours, was not informed of the charges against him, and was not offered a translator, as required by local laws. His lawyers said they have been harassed and threatened by police.

Bini, who was not granted bail, will remain in custody for 90 days while Ecuadorean prosecutors build a case against him.

Bini moved to Ecuador in 2013, when he was working as a consultant for ThoughtWorks, a technology company based in Chicago. The Ecuadorean government had contracted with the company to consult on a new law governing software development.

He had joined the company around 2008, and when ThoughtWorks started offering cybersecurity consultancies, Bini focused on that area, said Ronaldo Ferraz, who was ThoughtWorks' manager for Latin America and Africa at the time and oversaw Bini's work.

Bini, he said, is being accused of doing "the very same things he protected people against," and that the idea of Bini illegally accessing private information "runs contrary to everything he believes."