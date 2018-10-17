– Fernanda Villas Bôas had just cast her vote in Brazil’s presidential election on Oct. 7 and was leaving her polling station when a man grabbed her arm from behind.

The knife-wielding assailant was wearing a black T-shirt that said “Bolsonaro for president,” in reference to the former Army captain, Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right candidate who won the most votes in the first round of the bitterly divisive race.

“When my commander wins, the press will die,” she remembers him telling her during the attack in Recife, a city in the northeast. Villas Bôas, a journalist, was wearing a badge from the news website where she works.

As Brazilians prepare for the second round of the most polarized election in their recent history, animosity between avid supporters of Bolsonaro and those who ardently oppose his bid have set off a wave of politically motivated attacks that range from verbal assaults to beatings and stabbings. At least two attacks were fatal.

A tally kept by the investigative journalism group Agência Pública tracked more than 70 attacks in the first 10 days of October. While most of the reports involve attackers who appeared to support Bolsonaro, six of his backers have also said they were targeted.

Many critics believe Bolsonaro’s inflammatory rhetoric is in part responsible for stoking this climate of violence against political opponents. He often says that “violence should be fought with violence,” and mimics the firing of a pistol with his hands during speeches.

He has also vowed to make it easier for citizens to own guns and, in a country where police violence has long been a problem — over 5,000 people were killed by police officers in 2017 — he promised to give the police license to kill suspected criminals. One of the candidate’s sons posted on Twitter a photo that simulated the torture of an opponent.

Villas Bôas was able to escape her attackers. The two men ran, but not before using the knife to cut her neck, face and arm. She is among those who believe Bolsonaro has encouraged both sides to act violently.

She said the candidate had “full responsibility, because he worshipped hate.”

“What we see on the streets today is, ‘You’re either with my candidate or you’re my enemy,’ ” she added. “There is no dialogue about politics anymore.”

Ahead of the election, virulent messages are spreading on social media, through videos and even a computer game in which players can use an avatar of Bolsonaro to kill gay people and leftists.

It is too early to say whether the recent wave of violence is a passing phenomenon or whether it will become an established facet of political life in the country.

But the escalation of conflict between political groups became palpable in recent years, said Marcos César Alvarez, a sociologist at the Violence Studies Center at the University of São Paulo.

In this climate, aggressive talk by politicians like Bolsonaro can legitimize the acts of those predisposed to act violently, he said.

“Violence has always been very present in Brazilian society,” Alvarez said, pointing to the country’s surging crime rates. “There was this illusion that violence at least didn’t reach politics. But now it has.”