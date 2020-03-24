Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka became the latest Twin Cities mall to close. It closed Monday at 5 p.m. although more than 90% of its tenants had closed a week or two earlier. A few restaurants with exterior entrances remain open for takeout, including Chipotle, Cheescake Factory and on the mall’s pad, Cafe Zuppas. No retailers with exterior entrances are still open.

“After many thoughtful discussions, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our shopping centers. While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources. For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you, “ said Brookfield Properties spokesperson Rachel Witte in a statement. Brookfield, based in Chicago, is the current owner of the mall.

That leaves Rosedale and Har Mar Mall in Roseville and Burnsville Center left for shoppers, but only a handful of stores there are still selling their wares.

Maplewood Mall, Northtown Mall, Eden Prairie Center, and Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud also closed recently. Like Ridgedale, some stores with exterior entrances may still be open. Barnes & Noble and Potbelly Sandwich Shop, continue to be open modified hours in Eden Prairie Center.

Currently all malls except Burnsville Center have limited hours. This week, Rosedale reduced its hours to noon to 5 p.m. Burnsville Center’s hours have been maintained at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., although some stores have chosen more limited hours.