RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the officer who fatally shot a naked, unarmed man who they say ran onto an interstate highway after a hit-and-run.
The police department said in a statement Thursday that the officer, Michael Nyantakyi, remains on administrative leave while the investigation continues. The statement adds that Nyantakyi, who is black, is a 10-year veteran of the force.
Twenty-four-year-old Marcus-David Peters of Henrico County died early Tuesday. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon.
Peters' family has said the man was a high school science teacher who graduated with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Police say Peters was involved in a hit-and-run before running onto Interstate 95 and then charging Nyantakyi. They say Nyantakyi shot Peters after a stun gun "proved ineffective."
