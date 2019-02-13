RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Roman Catholic Diocese of Richmond has published a list of 42 priests with a "credible and substantiated" allegation of sexual abuse against a child.

The list published Wednesday covers allegations dating from the 1950s to 1993. It comes five months after Bishop Barry Knestout pledged to conduct an independent investigation to review church personnel files.

In a letter, Knestout apologized to victims and said he hopes publication of the list "can help bring about healing."

The move comes as dioceses around the country have taken action since a grand jury report released in August alleged that more than 300 priests abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades in Pennsylvania.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in October that his office was investigating possible clergy sexual abuse of children.