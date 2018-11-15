A Richfield woman involved in a motor vehicle crash in early November has died, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Judy Brown, 78, died Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 4 on Hwy. 13 at Quentin Avenue in Savage, the Hennepin County medical examiner said in its report.

Brown, who was wearing a seat belt, failed to yield to oncoming traffic, the patrol’s report said.

The driver of the other vehicle, 18-year-old Eric Alexander Bentz, of Shakopee, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol said.

Brown was a 50-year resident of Richfield, Girl Scout troop leader and a fixture at Brainerd International Raceway, according to her online obituary.

“Judy enjoyed meeting her friends for lunch, or dinner, and kept in touch with friends from all parts of her life,” the obituary read. “She took the time to listen. She was truly the nicest person you could meet.”