A Richfield man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Wisconsin, authorities said.

Daniel Folsom, 63, was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson north on Hwy. 35 when he struck a guardrail about 2 miles north of Stockholm and was ejected from his bike, said Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener.

Folsom was the only person on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported about 2:10 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

Folsom was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash, but have said that neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors.