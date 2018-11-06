Maria Regan Gonzalez of Richfield was expected Tuesday to become the first Latina mayor elected in Minnesota history.

Regan Gonzalez, 33, who was facing no opponent, was elected to the City Council in 2016. She decided to run for mayor after incumbent Pat Elliott announced he wouldn’t seek re-election this year.

“I’m extremely excited and I have really loved the work that I’m doing on [the] council,” she said earlier this year. “Having the opportunity to help lead the direction of Richfield is a huge honor.”

Richfield voters also were voting Tuesday for an at-large council member to replace Michael Howard, who was seeking election to the District 50A seat in the state House of Representatives.

Development at issue in Edina

In Edina, contested races were underway for two City Council seats as incumbents Bob Stewart and Kevin Staunton faced a slew of candidates in their bids for reelection.

Development was the biggest campaign issue in Edina this year. Several challengers argued the city is growing too fast and that the council had not listened to residents’ views on proposed projects, and promised to slow the rate of growth if elected.

Other West Metro contests

• The seven-member Plymouth City Council had four seats up for election Tuesday, including an open seat for the mayor’s office. Council Member Jeffry Wosje is running for the position, leaving his seat representing the southwest section of the city open.

• In Eden Prairie, Council Members Brad Aho and Ron Case are vying for mayor, a seat left open after the city’s longest serving mayor, Nancy Tyra-Lukens, decided not to seek reelection. Four candidates are running for the two seats Aho and Case are vacating.

• Residents in Maple Grove and Osseo were electing a mayor and two council members. Two council seats were up for election in both Robbinsdale and Wayzata.

Miguel Otárola