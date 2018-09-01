Vikings coach Mike Zimmer sat with the NFL’s reigning No. 1 defense in February and wondered, “Do we need to do something different, even though they’re converting one third down per game?” Zimmer’s honest offseason assessment led to the eventual answer of yes, get more pressure on the quarterback — especially up the middle.

Enter DT Sheldon Richardson, a free-agent prize signed this offseason to a one-year, $8 million contract lined with another $3 million worth of incentives. That’s a lofty investment for a defense that was as close to perfect as any in the league last season.

The Vikings believe Richardson, 27, can make them better; Richardson, a former first-round pick who was shipped from the Jets to the Seahawks a year ago, feels the same way — especially about respected Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

“I do feel like he can take me to the next level,” Richardson said of Patterson. “Redefine my hands and make those pressures turn into sacks.”

Sacks were harder to come by for the Vikings defense as last season progressed. The production was nearly cut in half, from averaging 2.7 sacks in the first 11 games to 1.4 in the final seven games of the season and playoffs.

Look deeper and you’ll find just 6½ of the Vikings’ 40 sacks came from defensive tackles. That’s not ideal for Zimmer’s scheme, which was in place when Geno Atkins became a quarterback’s nightmare as a tackle for four seasons in Cincinnati.