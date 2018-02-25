Pitino at Minnesota

A look at Richard Pitino’s five seasons coaching the Gophers:

Season Overall Big Ten Postseason

2013–14 25-13 8-10, 7th NIT champions

2014–15 18-15 6-12, T10th —

2015–16 8-23 2-16, 13th —

2016–17 24-10 11-7, 4th Lost in NCAA first round

2017–18 15-15 4-13, 11th U needs to win Big Ten tourn.

Totals 90-76 31-58