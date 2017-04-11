Gophers coach Richard Pitino was looking to add to the 2017 recruiting class and he picked up a big man from Louisville and his father, Rick Pitino.

Cardinals junior center Matz Stockman (first name pronounced Motts) is transferring to Minnesota after the spring semester, Louisville announced Tuesday morning. The 7-foot, 240-pound Norway native will have one year of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2017-18 season.

The Gophers confirmed to be recruiting Stockman, but they cannot announce his official transfer until his paperwork comes through. The spring signing period begins Wednesday.

"I've had a great time at Louisville the last three years," Stockman said in a statement. "I've learned a lot, gotten to know a great many people and have become very close with our coaches and players. I'm incredibly grateful for my time here. I've improved a lot since I first arrived and I will be forever grateful to Coach Pitino, the coaching staff and for everyone involved around our team. However, I've been looking for an opportunity to play quality minutes for a long time now and I think this will be a great situation for me."

Stockman played 18 games this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 4.1 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in a Dec. 3 win against Grand Canyon. He played in 23 games as a sophomore in 2015-16 and four games his freshman season in 2014-15.

Before coming to the U.S., Stockman played one season at the Canarias Basketball Academy in Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands during the 2013-14 season. Gophers junior center Gaston Diedhiou also played at CBA before coming to pursue a college basketball career in the states.

"Matz has been a great team member with our basketball team and we appreciate his efforts," Rick Pitino said in a statement "Transferring to Minnesota is a great move for him, as he'll have an opportunity to make an immediate impact when he becomes eligible to play."

The Gophers had an open scholarship for next season after sophomore forward Ahmad Gilbert was allowed to transfer. Stockman joins the 2017 recruiting class that includes four-star St. Raymond (N.Y.) point guard Isaiah Washington and three-star Patrick School (N.J.) guard Jamir Harris.

In 2018-19, Stockman could compete for the starting center spot to replace Reggie Lynch. Minnesota also will be bringing in 6-10 Cretin-Derham Hall big man Daniel Oturu as a freshman.

Here are Stockman's high school highlights below