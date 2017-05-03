The University of Minnesota is expected to announce a contract extension Wednesday for Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino, sources told the Star Tribune.

Details are scheduled to be released with the official announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Pitino was already under contract through the 2020-21 season, and this new deal comes less than two months after the 34-year-old coach finished what was more than just a bounce back year in his fourth season.

After a dismal 8-23 season in 2015-16, he had the most improved team in college basketball last season going 24-10 and reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle told the Star Tribune at the Big Ten tournament in March that he looked forward to engaging in contract discussions with Pitino after the season.

“I want to make sure he feels that what’s in that contract helps him achieve the goals he wants,” Coyle said then. “You have to constantly evaluate contracts and constantly evaluate the status, because those provide security and comfort for people.”

Coyle, who took over last May, was able to be part of Pitino’s contract negotiation for the first time. Pitino’s last contract was first discussed under former AD Norwood Teague and finalized with interim AD Beth Goetz.

In August 2015, Pitino received a contract extension through the 2020-21 season, increasing his annual salary to more than $1.6 million (supplemental compensation went from $700,000 to $1.1 million). A buyout clause was agreed upon as well. The U would have been on the hook for $7.1 million if Pitino would have been fired after the worst season in program history last spring.

This season, Pitino made over $2 million, after incentives and bonuses were reached. He received $125,000 in performance bonuses with the Gophers making the NCAA tournament ($50,000 bonus), finishing with a winning Big Ten record ($50,000) and winning Big Ten Coach of the Year ($25,000).

The 16-game turnaround was the biggest one-year improvement in Big Ten and school history, and he’s the youngest coach to win the Big Ten’s coach honor.

Early predictions already have the Gophers pegged as a top 25 team in 2017-18. They return basically their entire squad and will add a recruiting class that includes four-star point guard Isaiah Washington and shooter Jamir Harris.

Junior guard Nate Mason, who led the team with 15 points per game, was the program’s first player to be selected All-Big Ten first team since 2005. Amir Coffey was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team and junior center Reggie Lynch was picked Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.