The University of Minnesota Board of Regents unanimously approved the new contract for men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino, but the board stalled on another decision about coaches’ contracts Friday.

The regents decided to delay voting until July on a policy that would give them final authority over future contracts for men’s basketball and football head coaches.

“I think what you saw is the board is in a variety of places about threshold limits for contract approval,” University President Eric Kaler said Friday. “Whether we name specific coaches or whether we use a dollar amount. There’s clearly a divergence of opinion there. I’m comfortable with whatever the board wants to do there. On high-value contracts, I do keep the board tightly informed when I’m negotiating those, so there are no surprises.”

Kaler said Pitino has “made great strides” over the last year. After a school and Big Ten-record 16-game turnaround from eight to 24 wins last season, Pitino received four new bonus incentives equaling $1.7 million added to his new contract.

The 34-year-old coach, who will make $1.7 million next season, signed the one-year extension through 2021-22 with AD Mark Coyle on April 7.